Shannon Foynes Port welcomes support for reinstatement of rail link

Shannon Foynes Port has welcomed Minister Eamon Ryan’s support for the reinstatement of a rail link.

Shannon Foynes Port CEO Pat Keating says that the reinstatement of the Limerick to Foynes rail link will be a huge boost to plans to develop the Shannon Estuary into a global floating offshore wind energy and Atlantic transhipment hub.

Mr Keating says that the restoration of the 40km rail link, which was closed in 2002, will deliver a significant reduction in emissions.





Its initial reinstatement will, he claims, have the potential to remove 800 truck movements per annum from the road network.

Mr Keating adds that Minister Ryan’s commitment to seek funding from EU’s climate action recovery fund for the 40km rail restoration project is a major statement of intent.