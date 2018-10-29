Shane Hoare Wins Gerald Horgan Memorial Senior Scratch Cup

Shane Hoare from Larkspur Park in Cashel claimed the Gerald Horgan Memorial Senior Scratch Cup in Deerpark yesterday by two strokes from Damien Fleming from the host club with a winning score of 13 under par. Tralee’s Jason O’Regan was third on 10 under par.

Gearoid Cronin from the Killarney club retained the Intermediate event with a score of four under par, one clear of club-mates and brothers John and Robert O’Brien Jnr on three under par with Robert claiming third place on countback from Castleisland’s Timmy Looney.

The Seamus McClellan Memorial Junior event was won by Darragh O’Callaghan from Deerpark as well meanwhile with a score of two over par, five clear of club-mate Colm O’Dowd in second on seven over with another Deerpark player John Murphy in third on nine over.





The Ladies 11-18 prize was won by Margaret O’Donovan from Bruff meanwhile by two strokes from Deerpark’s Betty O’Brien.