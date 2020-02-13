Shane Conway Scores Winning Point For UCC In Fitzgibbon Cup Final

Shane Conway scored the winning point for UCC who retained the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup by the narrowest of margins last night.

The Lixnaw-man was again the top scorer for the Cork side in their 0-18 to 2-11over IT Carlow.

The Kerry hurler scored 9 points, seven from frees in an exciting battle at the DCU Sports Grounds.

UCC were reduced to 14 men in the 50th minute when Niall O’Leary was shown a straight red card following an incident that left IT Carlow’s Chris Nolan on the turf.

Shane Conway tells Óisin Langan he was happy to play his part in securing UCC’s 40th Fitzgibbon Cup title.