Shane Conway Described As Great Hurling Ambassador For Kerry

The Kerry hurling manager says he’s very proud of Shane Conway who was Man of the Match in last night’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final.

Conway was the top scorer again for UCC who came from behind to defeat IT Carlow by a point to claim the title for the 40th time.

The Lixnaw-man was terrific throughout, sniping nine points, and particularly late on when UCC reeled off seven points without reply between the 47th and 62nd minutes to win it.

Kingdom boss Fintan O’Connor says Shane Conway is very popular among his inter-county team-mates.