Sexual offences reported in Kerry increase by over 65% in one year

The number of sexual offences reported in Kerry has increased by over 65% in one year.

The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating to the second quarter of this year in a number of categories, including assault, burglary, drug and sexual offences.

These figures relate to the number of complaints made to gardaí.

In Kerry during the second quarter of this year – which is April to June – there were 34 sexual offences reported to gardaí, comprising 30 reports of rape or sexual assault.

This represents an increase of 65% over the same period in 2018, when 23 sexual offences were reported.

There have now been consecutive increases over the past five quarters in the number of sexual offences reported in the Kerry Garda Division.

The figures for this year’s second quarter are the highest since 2010 and one of the highest in CSO records, which date back to 2003.