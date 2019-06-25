Sexual offences reported in Kerry increase by over 40% in one year

The number of sexual offences reported in Kerry has increased by over 40% in one year.

The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating to the first quarter of this year in a number of categories, including assault, burglary, drug and sexual offences.

Nationally, over 3,200 sexual offences were reported to Gardaí in the 12 months leading up to March, a rise of ten percent on the previous year.

In Kerry during the first quarter of this year, there were 30 sexual offences reported to gardaí, comprising 24 reports of rape or sexual assault.

This represents an increase of 43% over the same period in 2018, when 21 sexual offences were reported.

Throughout last year, there were consecutive increases over the four quarters in the number of sexual offences reported in the Kerry Garda Division.