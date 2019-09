Sexton To Start For Ireland v Wales In Final World Cup Warm-Up

Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls will make their first pre-rugby union World Cup starts for Ireland in their final warm up game against Wales on Saturday.

All three players were held back during Joe Schmidt’s side’s preparations for the tournament in Japan which starts later this month.

The head coach has made 12 changes from the mostly second-string team that beat a similarly fringe Wales side 22-17 last weekend.

Ireland Team to play Wales at 2pm on Saturday in the Aviva Stadium:

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 91 caps

14. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 15 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 19 caps

11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 77 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 83 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 73 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 90 caps

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 119 caps CAPTAIN

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 35 caps

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps

5. Jean Kleyn (Munster) 2 caps

6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 32 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 15 caps

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 69 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 30 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 47 caps

20. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 22

21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps

22. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6 caps

23. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps