Irish Water says several water schemes in Kerry remain in drought or at risk of drought.

The utility is currently reviewing the Water Conservation Order or hosepipe ban following recent heavy rainfall.

People across Kerry are being thanked for their efforts in recent weeks and are being urged to continue to conserve water.

The hosepipe ban was introduced across the country on June 9th in a bid to safeguard water supplies after the driest May since 1850.

It was expected to remain in place until July 21st but following recent heavy rainfall and improving river and ground water conditions, Irish Water is reviewing the order.

However, several Kerry water schemes remain in drought status:

· Baile Mór Water Supply Scheme

· Baile na bhFionn Úrach Water Supply Scheme

· Mid Kerry Scheme, which supplies Milltown, Killorglin and the areas south of Killorglin

· An Riasc, or Baile an Fheartéarigh Water Supply Scheme

· Aughacasla Water Supply Scheme

· Balintermon Water Supply Scheme

· Leataoibh Water Supple Scheme

· Camp Water Supply Scheme

Areas that are at risk are An Daingean/Dingle, Breanlee, Camp, Fenit, Maulin, An Clochán and Dún Chaoin.

Due to the recent heavy rain, Maulin and An Clochán have moved to ‘At Risk’ from ‘Drought’.

Kenmare has moved from ‘At risk’ to ‘Normal’.

Irish Water is continuing to monitor all supplies and is meeting this week with Met Éireann, the OPW, the EPA and other key stakeholders to consider lifting or partially lifting the hosepipe ban.