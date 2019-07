Several Kerry independent businesses have been shortlisted for awards.

The Irish Independent Retail Awards recognise the hard work and innovation of independent retails.

Daly’s Seafoods is nominated in the Fishmonger of the Year category, Brian de Staic, Dingle and Celtic Jewellery in Listowel are shortlisted for Independent Jewellery Store of the Year and Phone Depot in Listowel is in the running for Tech Retailer of the Year.

The winners will be announced next month.