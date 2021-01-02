Several collisions on Kerry roads this morning as Gardaí warn of very icy conditions

Emergency services have responded to several collisions on Kerry roads this morning.

Icy conditions have led to two collisions on the N21 near O’Riada’s bar.

Emergency services were attending to the first collision when the second occurred.

Nobody was injured in the first collision on that stretch but a male driver has received serious injuries in the second.

Diversions are in place at the Earl of Desmond roundabout, but Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary journeys, especially in the area, as conditions on the diversion are also icy.

Separately, the road between Deelis Bridge and Teeromoyla near Caherciveen will be closed for 3 hours after a one vehicle collision.

Emergency services are at the scene but there are no serious injuries.

Gardaí are also advising motorists that the road between Kells and Caherciveen is particularly icy.

All around the county, conditions are very dangerous so Gardaí are warning motorists to only go out if necessary and drive with extra caution this morning.