Seventeen more people die from coronavirus

A further 17 people with COVID-19 have died in this country.

It brings the total number of deaths nationally to 1,631.

It was also announced this evening that 73 new cases of the virus had been confirmed, bringing the total number to 24,803.

The figures were released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover the period up to midnight, Monday, May 25th.

