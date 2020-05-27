Seventeen more people die from coronavirus

A further 17 people with COVID-19 have died in this country.

It brings the total number of deaths nationally to 1,631.

It was also announced this evening that 73 new cases of the virus had been confirmed, bringing the total number to 24,803.

For the eighth consecutive day, there has been no increase in the number of cases in Kerry – the figure remains at 308. This represents 1.3% of cases nationally.

The figures were released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover the period up to midnight, Monday, May 25th.