Seven people died on Kerry roads during 2019

Seven people lost their lives on Kerry’s roads during 2019.

That’s according to provisional statistics released by the Road Safety Authority.

Provisional road collision statistics for 2019 show a total of 148 died in crashes across the country, marking a 4% rise from 2018.

The figures have been published by the Road Safety Authority, following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports by An Garda Síochána.

Pedestrian deaths dropped 36%, and passenger deaths were down by 20%, but there was a 45% increase in driver deaths during 2019.

In Kerry, seven people died in car crashes during 2019.

This was up from four during 2018; eight people lost their lives on Kerry roads in 2017, and seven in 2016.