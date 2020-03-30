There are seven new cases of coronavirus in Kerry, bringing the total to 60.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre released this evening.

They also showed that across the country, eight more people have died after contracting COVID-19, and there are 295 new confirmed cases of the illness.

The latest eight COVID-19 victims are five females and three males.

Six deaths located in the east, one in the south and one in the west of the country; the average age of these people was 86.

There have now been 54 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed of 295 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland today, bringing to 2,910 the total number of confirmed cases.

Analysis of figures up to midnight Saturday show 50% of cases are male and 49% are female, with 111 clusters involving 428 cases.

The average age of confirmed cases is 47 years.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,393 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 217 cases (9%).

In Kerry there are now 60 cases, up six from yesterday’s 53 confirmed cases, while there are 64 in Limerick.

Nationally, 645 cases or 26% have been hospitalised, and of those, 84 cases have been admitted to Intensive Care.

578 cases (23%) are healthcare workers.