Seven Kerry water schemes do not have a good enough standard of drinking water quality.

Irish Water will write to homes and businesses on these local public water networks which serve over 6,589 customers.

In the letters, Irish Water will outline plans to improve supply by either an upgrade or a change in how the relevant water treatment plant works in the Kerry schemes.





Customers in Barraduff, Caragh Lake, Kilgarvan, Shrone, Caherdaniel, Castlecove and Mountain Stage will receive letters from Irish Water from next Monday.

In Mountain Stage, Caherdaniel and Castlecove, potential issues in relation to cryptosporidium have been identified.

To address this, the water treatment plants serving the areas are being upgraded.

In Barraduff, Caragh Lake, Kilgarvan, Shrone, Caherdaniel and Castlecove the public water supplies are potentially affected by THMs (trihalomethanes).

New pipelines are being laid to change the water supply source in Barraduff and Shrone.

By mid-2019, they will both be supplied by the Lough Guitane Water Treatment Plant.

Upgrades to the Water Treatment Plants in Caragh Lake, Kilgarvan, Caherdaniel and Castlecove are being carried out to address these issues.

In Caherdaniel and Castlecove potential issues have also been identified in relation aluminium.

Irish Water’s Ian O’Mahony says people shouldn’t worry.