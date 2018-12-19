Seven Kerry schools receive funding for summer works projects

Seven Kerry schools will receive Summer Works funding for major improvement works in 2019.

Barraduff National School, Scoil An Fhirtearaigh and An Bhreac Chluain will undergo structural improvements.

Raheen National School, Loughguitane NS and Abbeydorney National School will use the funding for improvements to windows.





Funding has been allocated for Tarbert Comprehensive to avail of improved curricular requirements.

Kerry Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan and Deputy Danny Healy-Rae have welcomed the announcement.