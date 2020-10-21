Seven Kerry businesses to take part in online Gaeltacht Food and Drink EXPO

Seven Kerry businesses are among those to take part in the Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020.

The event is part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of Údarás na Gaeltachta, the agency responsible for the economic, social and cultural development of Gaeltacht areas.

On Tuesday and Wednesday of next week (October 27th and 28th) 2020, the best in Gaeltacht food and drink will be highlighted and celebrated online.

There’ll be an opportunity, on Údarás na Gaeltachta’s social media channels, to virtually meet the producers, and buy produce, as well as cookery demonstrations.

The Kerry companies taking part are Bean in Dingle Roastery, Dingle Brew House Limited, Dingle Distillery, Dingle Sushi, Micilín Muc, Murphy’s Ice Cream, and Skellig Chocolates.