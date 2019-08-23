Seven Kerry businesses named in Retail Excellence Ireland’s Top100 stores

Seven Kerry businesses have been named in Retail Excellence Ireland’s Top100 stores.

The awards promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry; Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee is a former Store of the Year winner.

Christy’s Irish Store and Eddie Rockets in Killarney; and Listowel Garden Centre, John R’s, Lizzy’s Little Kitchen, McKenna’s, and Coco Boutique, all from Listowel, have been listed in this year’s Top100 stores.

The Top30 stores will be announced on September 22nd, and that will be whittled down to the Top 3 finalists and winners in sectoral categories.

An awards ceremony will then be held on November 9th in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.