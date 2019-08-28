Seven ITT students showcase work of business accelerator programme

Seven IT Tralee students are to showcase their work as part of a business accelerator programme.

They’ve been taking part in Student Inc this summer; this is the first year it was delivered in the Tom Crean Business Centre in Tralee.

It’s run in conjunction with Cork IT and UCC, and culminates in a showcase this Friday in Cork.

There are seven Institute of Tralee students taking part in Student Inc this year.

Charlotte Bunsworth is developing a Kerry based event management company, specialising in pop-up events, while Mark O’Sullivan is creating virtual reality content for the hospitality and tourism industry.

Cathal Kearney is designing and delivering specialised adapted fitness programmes for people with disabilities, and Ethan McGrath is creating personalised fitness and swimming programmes directly to those with disabilities/injuries.

Jude Shantiran has created customisable electric skateboards by upgrading standard boards with his ‘RPM’ power pack brand.

John Madden has been developing a procurement service for agricultural machinery from abroad, while Travis Slattery has created machine learning hardware with AI capabilities that interact and predict stock market changes for the investment sector.

An event is being held in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork this Friday to showcase the work of the 30 students from IT Tralee, CIT, and UCC.