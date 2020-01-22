Seven gardaí in Kerry forced to take time off due to injuries sustained on duty

Seven gardaí in Kerry were forced to take time off due to injuries sustained while on duty last year.

Countrywide, gardaí were injured more than 210 times in assaults while on duty in 2019, however, the Kerry Garda Division had the highest number of assaults with 23.

The injuries nationwide include broken bones, dislocations, internal head injuries, as well as bruising and grazes.

Of the 23 assaults, seven forced the member to take time off.

The length of time needed to recover varied from one day to six months or longer.