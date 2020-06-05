Seven deaths and 28 new cases of COVID-19 but no new Kerry cases

Seven more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.

The death toll here now stands at 1,670, while 28 new cases have also been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

A total of 25,163 people have now contracted the illness.

No additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry; the number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 308.

This means there’s been no increase in cases in Kerry since May 19th – the seventeenth day in a row there’s been no increase.