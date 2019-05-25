Seven councillors elected so far to Kerry County Council

Seven councillors out of 33 have so far been elected to Kerry County Council.

All four seats in the Castleisland electoral area have been filled with Jackie Healy-Rae (Independent) topping the poll followed by Charlie Farrelly (Independent), Bobby O’Connell (Fine Gael) and Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil).

Two sitting councillors lost their seats in the Castleisland area – Fianna Fáil’s Thomas McEllistrim and Fine Gael’s Pat Mc Carthy.





The three seats in the Corca Dhuibhne area have also been filled by Fianna Fáil’s Michael O’Shea – who was the first person to be elected to the new council – his party colleague Breandán Fitzgerald and sitting Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.

Final tallies have been completed for the Tralee Electoral area with votes being sorted in the Tralee Count Centre at John Mitchels GAA Club – however, counting will not start until 9 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Counting of votes for the Listowel Electoral Area will also start in the Tralee count venue tomorrow. Final tallies have also been completed for here as well as for Killarney and Kenmare. Formal counting for Killarney and Kenmare will start tomorrow at 9am in the Sports and Leisure Centre in Killarney.

Maura Healy-Rae is expected to head the poll in the Killarney electoral area, and her brother Johnny in Kenmare.

Final tallies from each of these electoral areas are available here: https://www.radiokerry.ie/live-updates-2019-kerry-local-elections/