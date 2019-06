Seven community groups are coming together to clean up a West Kerry bay this evening.

The major clean-up of Brandon Bay will be one of the biggest operations undertaken by local community groups, including the Maharees Heritage and Conservation Association.

Brandon Bay, which is on the northern side of the Dingle Peninsula, has a number of beaches which are popular with swimmers, anglers and surfers.

All groups are meeting at the Sandy Bay Caravan Park at 6pm.