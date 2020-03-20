There are now seven cases of coronavirus in Kerry, a rise of one since Wednesday.

That’s according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

It’s been informed of 126 new cases of COVID-19 across Ireland today.

There are now 683 confirmed cases in the country, and so far, there have been three deaths associated with COVID-19.

The HSE says it’s working rapidly to identify any contacts these patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre analysed the 438 cases as of midnight Wednesday – of them 55% are male and 43% are female, with 27 clusters involving 142 cases.

The average age of confirmed cases is 44, and 32% of people who have contracted coronavirus have been hospitalised.

12 people of 2.7% of all cases have been admitted to Intensive Care Units.

114 cases are associated with healthcare workers, 36 of those are related to foreign travel.

Dublin has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 51%, followed by Cork 15%, and Limerick and Wicklow have 3% of cases each.

There are seven cases in Kerry, representing 2% of all cases in the country.

The origins of 96 cases nationwide are still being investigated, but of the remaining, community transmission accounts for 40%, 21% relate to local transmission or close contact, and travel abroad accounts for 39%.

Data analysis as of midnight, 18 March 2020

Source: HPSC