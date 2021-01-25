Seven additional deaths and 1,372 new COVID-19 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All of these deaths occurred in January; the median age of those who died is 77 years and the age range is 43-94 years.

There has been a total of 2,977 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 24th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19; fifteen of these cases are in Kerry.

There is now a total of 188,923* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

616 are men / 751 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

502 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,905 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 188,923 confirmed cases reflects this.

7 Day Incidence is 296.3

5-day moving average is 1,926

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 24 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 24Jan2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases~ (to 24Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 24an2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 24Jan2021) Ireland 1,372 1,926 766.2 36,486 Monaghan 53 52 1,485.7 912 Mayo 34 52 1,213.7 1,584 Louth 66 82 1,151.4 1,484 Waterford 75 76 990.7 1,151 Carlow 9 28 978.4 557 Wexford 77 81 905.7 1,356 Dublin 502 673 862.7 11,624 Limerick 36 73 829.1 1,616 Galway 26 80 813.0 2,098 Cavan 11 30 766.6 584 Donegal 18 57 739.4 1,177 Meath 45 84 733.7 1,431 Offaly 33 38 705.5 550 Cork 164 180 703.3 3,818 Kildare 45 79 649.4 1,445 Laois 25 24 628.1 532 Tipperary 33 47 583.5 931 Clare 23 28 583.2 693 Roscommon <5 11 545.4 352 Wicklow 25 43 469.0 668 Kilkenny 14 19 443.4 440 Westmeath 17 23 417.9 371 Sligo 12 21 415.0 272 Kerry 15 26 403.5 596 Longford 9 13 384.1 157 Leitrim <5 6 271.5 87

The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily cases numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.