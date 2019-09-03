Set of car & house keys lost between the Glebe Car Park and Main Street, Killarney last Sunday evening. Phone 087 7956490
Expressions of interest to be sought on new Tralee events centre
Expressions of interest are to be sought for a new 2,000-seater conference and event centre for Tralee.Mayor of Tralee, Jim Finucane says a number...
Five bull calves born in Currow in rare one-in-eleven-million event
Five bull calves were born in Currow in a rare event last weekend - the chances of such an occurrence are just one-in-eleven-million.The calves...
Tralee councillor feels disabled parking permits handed out too freely by doctors
A Tralee councillor feels Disabled Person's Parking Permits have been handed out too freely by doctors.Cllr Terry O'Brien, who works with the Irish Wheelchair...
Trip to the Cottage – September 2nd, 2019
Terrace Talk – September 2nd, 2019
On this week's Terrace Talk Liam Brosnan, Denny Long, John Kennedy & Donal Barry review the Kerry v Dublin All-Ireland Final
I Live in Fear for my Life – September 2nd, 2019
Jerry interviewed Pat O’Brien whose home and family cars were attacked in Ballyspillane, Killarney in the early hours of last Friday morning.