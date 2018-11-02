Service helping long-term unemployed aims to engage with more Kerry employers

A service aiming to get long-term unemployed people back into the workforce is seeking to connect with more Kerry employers.

Turas Nua operates the JobPath service for the Department of Social Protection in the south of the country.

The service has placed around 2,000 people into fulltime employment in Kerry and is working with over 1,400 employers in the county.





Director of Turas Nua, Colin Donnery told In Business they are targeting an additional 470 business and organisation over the coming year: