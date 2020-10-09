Series of online and outdoor events for mental health and wellbeing festival

Outdoor and online events will be run as part of this year’s Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest.

The event begins on tomorrow, October 10th and will run for a week.

An interagency committee, which is supported by Cork-Kerry HSE and Kerry County Council, has organised a range of events including wellbeing workshops, seminars, walks, coffee mornings, mindfulness and activity sessions.

Launching the event, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen, said he was very aware of how mental health and wellbeing has been impacted by the pandemic.

Full details of the programme of events are available on the Kerry County Council website or here .