Series of initiatives developed by KCC to support economic recovery

Among the initiatives already put in place or being advanced over the coming weeks is the promotion and marketing of Kerry as a safe place to work and do business, and to visit when restrictions are eased.

The plans also include the development of a ‘Safe Destination’ programme to attract domestic tourists, and a ‘Discover Your County’ programme to support the hospitality industry.

There’s bespoke COVID-19 compliance training for hospitality/retail in conjunction with Kerry Education and Training Board and IT Tralee.

Work is also underway on physical planning in towns and destinations to ensure social distancing and support the reopening of businesses.

The council’s Economic Recovery Team is co-ordinating all of these along with two supporting sub-committees.