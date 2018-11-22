Sentencing of man charged with assault in Killarney adjourned until Friday

A 22-year-old will be sentenced on Friday for an assault in a wood in Killarney.

Dylan Scannell has pleaded guilty to assaulting Patrick Ronan causing him harm at Pike Hill, Ballycasheen, Killarney on July 30th 2016 and to producing a weapon on the same occasion.

Tralee Circuit Criminal Court heard around a dozen people were camping in Pike Wood when Dylan Scannell arrived with two others at 11.40pm.





Mr Scannell approached Mr Ronan and began swinging a golf club at him a number of times; the court was told the motive was that the victim owed the accused money for drugs.

Mr Ronan was unconscious from the blows to the head; he was brought to University Hospital Kerry with lacerations to his ear and lip and his two front teeth had been knocked out.

In his Victim Impact Statement, Mr Ronan said he suffers flashbacks, is attending counselling and can’t afford the bill for the dental work he needs.

Mr Ronan said he is the one feeling guilty even though Mr Scannell is the one in the wrong.

The court was told Dylan Scannell had a very difficult upbringing and had been an eye witness to a violent murder when he was ten years old.

He has 52 previous convictions, the majority of which came from the Children’s Court.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded Mr Scannell in custody until Friday to allow him consider reports on the accused and letters from a former employer and his foster carer; he will hand down his sentence then.