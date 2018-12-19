Senior Tralee Rally Official Criticises Motorsport Ireland

The Chairman of the Motor Sport Ireland Rallies Committee has described as “disgraceful” the manner in which he was informed that he is to be removed from the position in the New Year.

Richard Talbot from Tralee is the Clerk of the Course for the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally and a member of Kerry Motor Club.

In a post on social media, he says there was no prior discussion or consultation on the issue and he received no explanation other than to be told that he was not the right person for the job.