Senator Joan Freeman says Presidential candidates should take part in all debates ahead of election

Presidential hopeful Joan Freeman believes every candidate should take part in all debates ahead of the October 26th election.

Ms Freeman is in Kerry today to meet with voters.

She says the role of President is one of the most important jobs and debates are like interviews.





Her comments follow the announcement that Michael D Higgins declined to take part in a live televised RTÉ debate.

The incumbent and Sean Gallagher also didn’t participate in a recent radio debate.

Senator Freeman says candidates shouldn’t pick and choose which ones they attend, and adds that the public should question them.