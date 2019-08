East Kerry, Austin Stacks, St Brendans Board and Rathmore will contest the Keanes Supervalu Minor Football County Semi Finals.

Quarter Final scores from last evening:

East Kerry 2-19 Mid Kerry Board 2-8

Austin Stacks 2-11 West Kerry Board 0-10

Brendan’s Board 2-11 Kenmare District Board 0-8

Rathmore 2-15 Laune Rangers 3-11

The semi finals are due to be played on Tuesday next, August the 20th. We are awaiting details on the draw for the semi finals.