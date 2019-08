Semi-final pairings are now known for the Garveys Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship.

Next weekend St.Brendans are to face Causeway while Lixnaw will meet Kilmoyley.

In Round 3 Causeway beat Ballyduff 19 points to 8 while Kilmoyley defeated Crotta O’Neill’s 1-19 to 1-11 after extra-time.

Mike O’Halloran reports on Kilmoyley v Crotta https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTCrottaKilmoyley.mp3