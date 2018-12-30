Section of North Kerry road closed due to serious crash

A section of the N69 main road between Tarbert and Glin remains closed following a serious crash.

It’s understood that the incident involving a motorbike and a car occurred outside Lanterns Hotel earlier this afternoon.

It is not yet known how many occupants were involved.





Diversions are currently being put in place however Gardaí are urging drivers to avoid the route and take the N21 through Newcastle West or travel via Glin and Athea instead.

Emergency services and Newcastle West Gardaí are currently at the scene.

