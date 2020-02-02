Second Win Of The Weekend For Scott’s Lakers St.Paul’s Killarney

By
radiokerrysport
-

Scott’s Lakers St.Paul’s Killarney have won again this weekend in Men’s Division 1.

They’ve beaten Portlaoise Panthers 101-78.

Brian O’Neill scored 9 three pointers.

End of 1st Qtr: 33-25
HT: 62-35
End of 3rd Qtr: 87-56

