Second public meeting tomorrow night on Kilcummin priest controversy

A second public meeting is to be held in Kilcummin tomorrow night, after a meeting between locals and the Bishop of Kerry over the loss of their parish priest, failed to reach a resolution.

Parishioners in the village were upset to learn last month that their parish priest, Fr Eamon Mulvihill, was being moved to Castlegregory, leaving them without a resident parish priest.

After the initial public outcry, a meeting with Bishop Ray Browne was organised in recent days and it was hoped he would change his mind about moving Fr Mulvihill.

However, according to parishioner Ben Brosnan, this meeting did not have a satisfactory outcome.

He appealed to locals to attend tomorrow night’s meeting to decide their next course of action.

He says the issue will not go away: