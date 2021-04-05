Second Kerry woman killed in Limerick crash named locally

The second Kerry woman to have died following a crash in Limerick has been named locally.

The two-car collision happened on Good Friday close to Adare.

Siobhan Brosnan, who was in her forties and originally from Ballybunion, was driving a jeep that was involved in a collision with a car around 3pm on Good Friday on the Limerick side of Adare village on the N21 at Kilgobbin.

The nurse, who was married and working in Limerick, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries and passed away yesterday.

The driver of the car, Mary Barry, a mother-of-four in her fifties from Tralee, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastle West on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.