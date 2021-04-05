Second Kerry woman dies following Limerick crash

A second woman from Kerry has died following a road crash in Limerick.

The collision between a car and jeep happened on the N21 at Kilgobbin, Adare around 3pm on Good Friday.

The driver of the car, Mary Barry, a mother-of-four in her fifties from Tralee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman in her forties, who was driving the jeep and also originally from Kerry, was brought to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries; she passed away yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.