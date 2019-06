Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Tas was second in the English Derby Final, coming home just behind Priceless Blake.

7/4 on favourite Melodys Dido won race 4 at Shelbourne Park for Ballylongford’s Patrick Collins, by 3 lengths in 28-06.

6/4 on favourite Ballymac Cooper took the 7th by 12 and a half lengths in 29-35 for Liam Dowling.

Race 9 at Limerick went to 5/2 shot Cheeky Bob for Trevor O’Connell of Abbeydorney, by 8 lengths in 30-54.