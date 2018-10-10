Second funeral service for Emma Mhic Mhathuna underway in Dublin

The second funeral service for Emma Mhic Mhathuna is underway in Dublin.

The 37-year-old mother of five, who lived in Ballydavid in West Kerry, was one of the 221 women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy.

St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin city centre is full this afternoon, as the country’s says goodbye to the woman at the forefront of the Cervical Check Controversy.





President Michael D Higgins, Arch Bishop Diarmuid Martin and a representative from the Office of the Taoiseach are among the mourners.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna passed away on Sunday in Kerry, where a funeral mass was held yesterday in Ballydavid.

Following this afternoon’s service, the funeral procession will pass by the Dáil, Government Buildings and the Department of Health, before Emma is laid to rest beside her mother, in Laragh Bryan Cemetery in Maynooth Co. Kildare.