Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Republic of Ireland

A second case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland.

A woman in the east of the country had recently traveled back from northern Italy.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is working to identify what contacts the patient may have had to prevent further spread of the virus.

This case is not associated with the previously identified case.

It follows the first confirmation of the virus in the Republic on Saturday.

The student in Dublin is receiving appropriate medical care.

He was identified and tested in line with established protocols for the investigation of suspect cases of COVID-19, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The case is associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy.

The student’s school has since been shut down for two weeks.

All pupils and teachers are being treated as close contacts of the confirmed case and have been asked to “restrict their movements”.