All seats filled in Kenmare LEA

All six seats have been filled in the Kenmare Electoral Area.

It follows the results of the final count, which was the distribution of Cleo Murphy’s 892 votes.

The result sees Sinn Fein Cllr Damian Quigg lose his seat on Kerry County Council.





The quota in Kenmare was 1950.

The following candidates have been elected:

Johnny Healy-Rae (Ind) 3023 ELECTED

Michael Cahill (FF) 2219 ELECTED

Norma Moriarty (FF) 1966 ELECTED

Patrick Connor Scarteen (FG) 2142 ELECTED

John Francis Flynn (FF) 2001 ELECTED

Dan McCarthy (Ind) 1955 ELECTED