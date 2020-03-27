Seasonal workers in Kerry to receive COVID-19 emergency payment

Seasonal workers in Kerry are to receive COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment payment.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin has announced in the past few minutes that seasonal workers can avail of the increased rate.

The Fine Gael TD is welcoming the move.

The government had increased weekly social welfare benefits to €350 for those temporarily laid off due to the economic slowdown; however, up to now, seasonal workers who hadn’t returned to work could not claim the higher rate.

This affects those dependent on the tourism industry, including hospitality, accommodation, catering and transport businesses.

Speaking before the announcement, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin had said seasonal workers could feel aggrieved by receiving smaller welfare benefits.

Micheál Martin believes that a government must be formed soon.

Formal talks have taken place between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, however, there have been calls for a national unity government to overcome the obstacles facing the country in the short-term.

The Dáil is unable to pass legislation until a new government is formed, as outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar cannot elect the 11 members required to complete the Seanad.

Micheál Martin disagrees with Labour’s suggestion that a regulation change could allow the Seanad to meet with the full complement of members.

The Fianna Fáil leader believes a national unity government wouldn’t work.