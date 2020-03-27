Seasonal workers in Kerry to receive COVID-19 emergency payment

Seasonal workers in Kerry are to receive COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The government increased weekly social welfare benefits to €350 for those temporarily laid off due to the economic slowdown; however, up to now, seasonal workers who hadn’t returned to work could not claim the higher rate.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin has now announced that seasonal workers can avail of the increased rate.

This impacts on those who were due to return to work in businesses dependent on tourism, including hospitality, transport, catering and entertainment industries.

The Fine Gael TD is welcoming the move, along with Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae.