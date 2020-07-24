Seasonal workers in Kerry eligible to receive financial aid from September

Seasonal workers in Kerry will be eligible to receive financial aid from September.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has outlined changes to both the unemployment payment and the Wage Subsidy Scheme, as part of the July Stimulus Package.

She says, while the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will continue until April 1st, there are changes to existing schemes to include seasonal workers.

Minister Humphreys says seasonal workers will be catered for from September 1st until March 31st, under the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme.

This will comprise an employer receiving a weekly €203 subsidy.

She says the focus is on getting people back to work.