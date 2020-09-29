Season Concludes This Weekend For Kerry Rider

Kerry Motorcycle racer Kevin Coyne will make his final appearance of the year at this weekend’s HEL Performance British Junior championship double-header at Donington Park.

This weekend’s races will mark a third outing at the famous Leicestershire track for the Farranfore-based racer.

The 18-year-old who has been contesting the British SuperBike Championship feeder series – the first Kerry rider to commit to the BSB sub-division – will return to the track where he made his overseas debut in July.

“It has been a very steep and fast learning year,” his father Mark said. “Our aim [this weekend] is to be well inside the top 20 to see if this has been a productive year and we can gauge Kevin’s improvement over the 2020 shortened season.”

It has been a roller-coaster season for Coyne, rookie mistakes and mechanical woes have cost him, but he has shown promise too with a handful of top 25 finishes in a very competitive field.

“To compete with these up and coming stars with Kevin’s limited experience has been an eye-opener,” added Mark. “And it shows that his time on the bike has allowed his race craft to be developed. We hope that we have made enough of an impact to allow us to continue our racing dream into 2021 and beyond.”

Free practice is on Friday, qualifying on Saturday morning and there are races on Saturday and Sunday.

(picture: Kevin-Coyne-by-Knee-Down-Photogrpahy)