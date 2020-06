The search for a missing man in West Kerry is continuing.

Valentia Coast Guard was notified at 8 o’clock this morning that a man in his fifties was missing off the coast between Dunmore Head and Coumeenole Beach.

The Shannon rescue helicopter was involved in the search, but has returned to base for refuelling.

The Valentia Coast Guard lifeboat and the Dingle Coast Guard unit are still searching the area, while a drone is en-route from Doolin in Clare to assist.