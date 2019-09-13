Search on for emerging Kerry destinations providing a health and well-being tourism

Fáilte Ireland is searching for emerging Kerry destinations providing a health and well-being tourism experience.

It’s part of the EDEN or European Destination of Excellence Awards, which is an EU project promoting sustainable tourism development.

Fáilte Ireland is looking for applications from businesses that offer a variety of health and well-being tourism activities.

This can include yoga and meditation, sport and fitness, and nutritional programmes provided by activity providers in destinations where the visitor density is low.

The deadline for applications is September 27th, and the winning destination will receive a photo shoot, a certificate of achievement, an awards ceremony, and international promotion.