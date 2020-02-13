Search on for 2020 Rose of Tralee

The search is on for the 2020 Rose of Tralee.

The international festival will take place in the county town from August 21st to 25th.

Reigning Rose of Tralee, Dr Sinéad Flanagan officially launched the search for the 2020 winner.

Ms Flanagan says over the past six months she has travelled to Kolkata with the HOPE Foundation and has met communities all over Ireland.

She will shortly be visiting Belarus with Chernobyl Children International.

Over the coming months, Rose of Tralee regional selections will take place in towns and cities all over the world.