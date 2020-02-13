Search on for 2020 Rose of Tralee

By
radiokerrynews
-
12.2.20 Repro Free from the Rose of Tralee . “ THE SEARCH IS ON FOR THE 2020 INTERNATIONAL ROSE OF TRALEE “ The search is on for the 2020 International Rose of Tralee. Pictured at the official launch and press call were 2019 Rose of Tralee Dr Sinéad Flanagan and RTÉ presenter Daithí Ó Sé, in Fitzgerald Park, Cork. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT © PRESS INFO THE SEARCH IS ON FOR THE 2020 INTERNATIONAL ROSE OF TRALEE (repro free images to follow from Domnick Walsh - [email protected] 0872672033)FEBRUARY 12TH: THE SEARCH IS ON for the 2020 International Rose of Tralee. With Rose Selections taking place across 32 centres nationally and worldwide, 2019 Rose of Tralee Dr Sinéad Flanagan has officially launched the search for the 2020 International Rose of Tralee. Ireland’s flagship family festival, the Rose of Tralee International Festival continues to grow in popularity with more than 100,000 enjoying all that was on offer across the five-day event. Now, as we prepare to do it all again in 2020 the search is on at home and abroad to find this year’s Roses. 2019 International Rose of Tralee, Dr Sinéad Flanagan encourages anyone interested in taking part to join her this year, “I’m having the most incredible experience. Over the past six months, I’ve witnessed and celebrated community spirit all across Ireland, and in just a few weeks I’ll begin my international tour. I’ve had the opportunity to travel to Kolkata with the HOPE Foundation before Christmas which was a really challenging and rewarding experience; and in just a few days I’ll be travelling to Belarus with Chernobyl Children International and some of the 2019 Roses and Rose Escorts. To have all of these opportunities in the space of a few months is all down

The search is on for the 2020 Rose of Tralee.

The international festival will take place in the county town from August 21st to 25th.

Reigning Rose of Tralee, Dr Sinéad Flanagan officially launched the search for the 2020 winner.

Ms Flanagan says over the past six months she has travelled to Kolkata with the HOPE Foundation and has met communities all over Ireland.

She will shortly be visiting Belarus with Chernobyl Children International.

Over the coming months, Rose of Tralee regional selections will take place in towns and cities all over the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR