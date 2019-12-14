Seáno McAuliffe, East Mein, Knocknagoshel

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Kncknagoshel on Monday from 3:45 pm. Removal at 5:45 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please, donations in desired to Aghadoe Ward, University Hospital Kerry.

